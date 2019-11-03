Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Overall spending by visitors to Maui was up 6.4% to $5 billion in 2018 thanks to a growth in air arrivals. Registration is underway for the county’s PALS Program winter session. Read more

Increase in visitors boosts spending

Overall spending by visitors to Maui was up 6.4% to $5 billion in 2018 thanks to a growth in air arrivals, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s 2018 Annual Visitor Research report, released Friday.

The number of arrivals was up 5.7% to 2.9 million visitors. Daily spending of $213 per person was comparable to 2017, the report said.

Other 2018 data from the report shows:

>> Daily lodging expenses increased to $104 per person.

>> Visitors spent a bit more on transportation ($25), while expenses for food and beverage ($42), entertainment and recreation ($18) and shopping ($17) were about the same as last year.

>> Two out of 3 Maui visitors stayed exclusively on the island and did not venture to other islands.

>> The average daily visitor count increased 6.2% to 64,473.

>> Repeat visitors made up 68.5% of the total.

>> Of all visitors, a majority (77.6%) made their own travel arrangements.

Read the full report at hawaiitourismauthority.org.

PALS winter session sign-up open

Registration is underway for the county’s PALS Program winter session, with online sign-ups due Nov. 15.

The program offers arts and crafts, music, beach days and other activities to children ages 5 to 12. The winner session runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3.

This will be the only registration period for the PALS winter session on Maui, Molokai and Lanai; registration must be completed online. Families unable to access the internet to complete an online application or who need assistance registering should call the PALS office at 270-7404 to schedule an appointment for online access/assistance.

To register and for more information, visit mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program.