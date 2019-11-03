comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Overall spending by visitors to Maui was up 6.4% to $5 billion in 2018 thanks to a growth in air arrivals. Registration is underway for the county’s PALS Program winter session. Read more

