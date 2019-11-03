comscore Fresno State answers Hawaii’s frantic comeback with a game-winning FG | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fresno State answers Hawaii’s frantic comeback with a game-winning FG

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

For the kicker nicknamed “9-iron,” it was all about the confident stroke. Cesar Silva connected on a field goal from 37 yards as time expired to deliver Fresno State to Saturday night’s 41-38 football victory over Hawaii. Read more

