The Hawaii women’s cross country team placed eighth of nine teams in the 2019 Big West championships, held Saturday morning in Riverside, Calif.

The finish actually represented an improvement for the Rainbow Wahine, who placed last each of the last two years.

Freshman Rebecca DeKay was UH’s top individual finisher in 22:00.73 (32nd).

Cal State Fullerton won the meet with an average time of 20:57.66 among its nine runners.