Growing demand for clinics

Queen’s Health Systems is expanding into urgent- care clinics — a growth industry.

On Friday the health-care network announced its deal to take over the four clinics of Island Urgent Care (to be rebranded “Queen’s Island Urgent Care”).

Demand is heavy nationally for such neighborhood-based locations.

”The volume of patients seeking care in the emergency department for non-emergent conditions alone could support ongoing growth in the urgent care sector,” an Urgent Care Association report concluded.

Cheetahs a good sign for zoo

The three beautiful female cheetahs brought to the Honolulu Zoo from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute are a welcome sight, for more reason than one. The fact of their impressive looks is obvious. But it’s also encouraging to see the zoo picked as a holding facility until the cheetahs can be bred.

The loss of zoo accreditation in 2016 has hindered its ability to bring in animals. The application for reaccreditation was submitted in September, and zoo officials seemed optimistic then. Let’s hope the big cats’ stay here is a good omen.