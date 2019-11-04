comscore Aloha United Way helps families stay out of poverty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloha United Way helps families stay out of poverty

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.

After waiting 60 years for a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands lot to build their home, Keonaona Salis and his family finally felt like they won the lottery. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up