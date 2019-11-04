comscore UH Hilo hangs on to beat Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo hangs on to beat Chaminade

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo volleyball team held on to beat Chaminade in five sets, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12 at McCabe Gym on Sunday. Read more

