UH Hilo hangs on to beat Chaminade

The Hawaii Hilo volleyball team held on to beat Chaminade in five sets, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12 at McCabe Gym on Sunday.

Bria Beale put down a match-high 21 kills for the Vulcans, who improved to 18-6 overall and 13-3 in the PacWest.

Chaminade (19-4, 13-2), the top team in the conference, was led by Emma Tecklenburg’s 19 kills.

The win helped Hilo bounce back from a heart-breaking loss on Saturday against Hawaii Pacific (16-7, 12-3), when the Vulcans fell 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 18-16 despite having four match points.