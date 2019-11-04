comscore McDonald, Cordeiro could share Hawaii quarterback role | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

McDonald, Cordeiro could share Hawaii quarterback role

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Head coach Nick Rolovich reaffirmed his belief the Hawaii football team has “two very good quarterbacks,” and hinted Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro would have roles in this Saturday’s game against San Jose State. Read more

