NFL Islanders

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started against the Raiders and recorded five solo tackles and five assisted tackles while also defending a pass.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted three times for an average of 45.0 yards, including a long of 48 yards against the Steelers. He also placed one punt inside the 20.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive against the Buccaneers.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Returned three kickoffs for 81 yards, including a long of 31 yards, and returned one punt for 16 yards against the Lions.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Did not play against the Panthers.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded one solo tackle against the Colts.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Panthers. He had one sack for a loss of 3 yards and also registered a quarterback hurry.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Bears.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded three solo tackles and one assisted tackle, including a sack for a loss of 6 yards and another tackle for loss against the Cardinals on Thursday. He also had a quarterback pressure.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Connected on two of three field-goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards, and two of three extra-point attempts against the Jaguars in London.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started and recorded one tackle and two assists, including a special teams stop, against the Bears.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was inactive against the Chiefs.