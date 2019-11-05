comscore By the Glass: Start Thanksgiving planning by picking wine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
By the Glass | Crave

By the Glass: Start Thanksgiving planning by picking wine

  • By Chuck Furuya, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 9:10 p.m.

For this year’s Thanksgiving meal, why not choose the wine first, then decide what to prepare for the joyous festivities? Read more

Previous Story
Great prices on gourmet meals await in Wailea during Restaurant Week

Scroll Up