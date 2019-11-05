The Electric Kitchen: Waipahu students serve up deliciousness

The Marauder Cafe is Waipahu High School’s restaurant, run by students enrolled in its culinary program. Read more

The Marauder Cafe is Waipahu High School’s restaurant, run by students enrolled in its culinary program. The cafe allows students to explore their creativity and delve into practical lessons as they design three-course meals while developing the business skills necessary to running a restaurant — all through hands-on experience.

The cafe is open for reservations during the spring. Look for an announcement in January. This week, enjoy a few recipes from the Waipahu students.

DECONSTRUCTED PALUSAMI

By the Waipahu High School Culinary Program

>> Corned beef and stock:

5 pounds corned beef brisket, with seasoning packet

12 cups water

2 cups coconut milk

>> Sauce:

6 cups corned beef stock

1/2 onion, diced

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 pound taro leaves; stems trimmed and cut into 1-inch strips

2 cups coconut milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> Croquettes:

1/2 pound russet potatoes, large dice

1/2 pound Okinawan sweet potatoes, large dice

1/2 pound taro, large dice

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 eggs, beaten

Panko, as needed for breading

Oil, as needed for pan-frying

Make corned beef and stock: Rinse corned beef and place in a pot large enough to submerge meat completely in water. Add water and seasoning packet. Simmer 3 hours.

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Remove meat from pot. Strain stock and reserve. Chill meat to make it easier to cut, then slice into 1/2-inch slices. Arrange in small pan with 4 cups stock and coconut milk; bake 1 hour.

Make sauce: In large pot, bring stock, onion and garlic to a boil. Add taro leaves, reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.

Drain, then add coconut milk and simmer 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Blend in a blender until smooth.

Make croquettes: Steam potatoes and taro until very tender, then mash together until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Smash mixture into a shallow pan and freeze just until slightly frozen. Cut into pieces of desired size and shape into patties. Dip patties in the eggs, then in panko. Heat oil in skillet and pan-fry patties until brown.

Serve corned beef with sauce and croquettes. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 800 calories, 57 g fat, 25 g saturated fat, 225 mg cholesterol, 2,500 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 39 g protein.

MUNG BEAN RISOTTO WITH KAMPACHI

By the Waipahu High School Culinary Program

2 tablespoons oil

1/2 cup diced onions

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

1/3 cup diced tomatoes

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 cup split mung beans, soaked in water for 2 hours

1-1/2 cups pork stock (substitute chicken or beef stock)

1/2 cup marungay leaves

1 tablespoon butter, divided

1 cup Arborio rice

3 cups vegetable stock, divided

2 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream, divided

2 (6-ounce) fillets kampachi, skin on (substitute any soft white fish of choice)

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons oil

In pot, heat oil on medium-high; saute onions, garlic and tomatoes. Deglaze with fish sauce. Add mung beans and pork stock. Simmer until mung beans are fully cooked. Stir in marungay. Remove pot from heat; set aside.

In a large saucepan, melt butter and toast Arborio rice until rice starts to get translucent. Add 1-1/2 cups vegetable stock, cover, and simmer until rice absorbs most of the liquid. Add remaining vegetable stock in 2 increments.

Add cheese and 1/4 cup heavy cream. Let cheese melt, then reduce cream for 5 minutes, stirring constantly to keep risotto from burning. Combine mung beans and risotto; adjust consistency with remaining cream.

Season fish with salt and pepper. In pan, heat oil on medium-high; place fish in pan skin side down. When the fish skin is golden brown and crispy, flip to finish cooking. Serve on risotto. Serves 2 to 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 4 servings): 870 calories, 41 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 83 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 44 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.