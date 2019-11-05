Cravings: Off the Beaten Path, 17th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza

Get more details on a culinary journey to Guam at the Prince Waikiki and a fundraiser in Kailua featuring a chocolate buffet. Read more

FLAVORS OF GUAM

Joseph Almoguera, executive chef of the Prince Waikiki, makes a culinary journey to Guam next week, and he’ll take you along.

The resort’s 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar hosts a quarterly dinner event called Off the Eaten Path, and this time around the focus is the Pacific island territory where Almoguera was born and raised.

“Pacific Fiesta: Celebrating Chamorro Cuisine,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 14, showcases a Kelaguen Ice Bar sculpted by the chef and loaded with his upscale versions of the traditional dish of kelaguen, a citrusy dish similar to ceviche and made with a variety of proteins.

Almoguera will present it with uhang (shrimp), gamson (octopus) and binadu (venison), accompanied by titiyas (Guam’s version of tortillas or flatbread).

Also on the menu: chalakiles (toasted rice soup), tinala katne (smoked beef belly) with a sauce of spicy crab fat fina­dene dinanche, and dessert of bonelos (doughnuts).

To drink: A cocktail made with tuba, a liquor made from fermented coconut tree sap.

The dinner will be held in the hotel’s Naio Room. Cost is $105. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

CHOCOLATE IN THE EXTREME

Love chocolate? Love a good cause? Indulge in both at the 17th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza, a chocolate buffet and silent auction, planned for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Kailua.

Proceeds will support Family Promise of Hawai‛i, a nonprofit that aids homeless families.

All-you-can-eat treats include a dark chocolate fountain, some savory items and vegan selections.

The auction will include more than 100 items donated by businesses and individuals, some involving chocolate, but including a Royal Hawaiian Hotel stay and a one-month membership at Mid-Pacific Country Club.

Tickets are $30 presale, $40 at the door. Children ages 6 and under are free. Purchase tickets at emmanuelkailua.org or call 262-4548. The church is at 780 Keolu Drive.