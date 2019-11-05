comscore Cravings: Off the Beaten Path, 17th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Cravings

Cravings: Off the Beaten Path, 17th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:11 p.m.

Get more details on a culinary journey to Guam at the Prince Waikiki and a fundraiser in Kailua featuring a chocolate buffet. Read more

Previous Story
Great prices on gourmet meals await in Wailea during Restaurant Week

Scroll Up