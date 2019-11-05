comscore Kokua Line: Order vital records online ahead of REAL ID crush | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Order vital records online ahead of REAL ID crush

  By Christine Donnelly
Question: I ordered my birth certificate online, and they said the processing time was 56 business days, not including mail delivery. Is that right? What’s going on? Read more

