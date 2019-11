Arcadia Family of Companies has announced that Heidi Pliszka is its new chief operating officer. Read more

Arcadia Family of Companies has announced that Heidi Pliszka is its new chief operating officer. She previously served as a vice president of account services at Anthology Marketing Group where she managed the daily needs of its largest client, Hawaiian Airlines. Prior to that, Pliszka was director of business operations at Honolulu Civil Beat’s investigative and public affairs news website.

Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii has announced that Merilee Hendrickson-Flores is a new mortgage loan originator at its Kahala office. Hendrickson-Flores has nearly 25 years of mortgage industry experience and previously was an executive loan officer for more than 20 years at Bank of Hawaii.

