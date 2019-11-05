comscore Survivors of car crash accuse police of cover-up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Survivors of car crash accuse police of cover-up

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department tried to cover up evidence that one of its officers was involved in an improper high-speed chase of a pickup truck that crashed into a group of pedestrians waiting to cross Kamakee Street along Ala Moana Boulevard in January, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in state court. Read more

