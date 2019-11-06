comscore Businesses rally against plastics ban bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Businesses rally against plastics ban bill

  By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 p.m.

Honolulu City Council members agreed to hold off a final vote on a controversial plastics ban bill and instead send the issue back to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee to address concerns raised by a large cross section of the local business community.

