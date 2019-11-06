comscore Honolulu officials seek climate change lawsuit against oil companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu officials seek climate change lawsuit against oil companies

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:29 p.m.

City leaders estimate that the damage to public and private property caused by sea level rise in the coming decades will result in tens of billions of dollars in damage, and they want to join other municipalities across the nation in demanding big oil companies pay fair compensation for their contributions to the problem. Read more

Previous Story
Airbnb agrees to provide host records to state

Scroll Up