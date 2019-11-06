comscore Kauai, Big Isle home sales expanded in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai, Big Isle home sales expanded in October

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:25 p.m.

October largely was a robust month for home sale volume and price gains on two neighbor islands. Read more

Previous Story
Airbnb agrees to provide host records to state

Scroll Up