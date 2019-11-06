Kokua Line: Lack of ID not only reason notary public can deny signature

Q uestion : Can a notary refuse a document even if the person brought the right ID? Read more

Answer: Yes. A notary public is a recognized official who serves as an impartial witness at the signing of important documents. That the person presenting a document lacks proper identification is only one of several reasons a notary may refuse to sign off.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General explains on its website that a notary public may refuse to notarize a document if:

>> Notarizing the document could violate any law or rule.

>> The notary has reason to believe that the document contains deceptive or fraudulent information.

>> The signer lacks valid ID. “The ID must be a current ID card or document issued by the United States, this State, or any other state, or a national government that contains the bearer’s photograph and signature (e.g., a driver’s license, state ID, military ID, or a passport).”

>> There are blank spaces in the document that the signer says will be filled out after notarization.

>> The signer appears to not understand what they are signing.

>> The signer is being pressured or coerced into signing.

To answer another reader’s question, no, a notary public cannot certify a copy of a birth or marriage certificate.

Q: Did the Pali Lookout reopen?

A: Yes, on Monday the Nuuanu Pali State Wayside officially reopened during daylight hours, after being closed for months during the Pali Highway emergency repairs. The state Department of Transportation reminds people who visit the scenic overlook to stay in permitted areas.

Tax aides needed

The IRS is recruiting volunteers to help people file their state and federal income taxes without paying tax preparation fees; free training is provided. Bilingual volunteers are particularly in demand. While no experience is required, tax professionals (enrolled agents and accountants) can earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits by volunteering, the agency said.

Last year more than 550 Hawaii residents volunteered, preparing about 15,000 federal and state individual income tax returns. Prospective volunteers can find out more about the volunteer opportunities from the IRS or from the community groups that coordinate the volunteers:

>> IRS: 808ne.ws/irsvol.

>> AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: 808ne.ws/aarptaxaide.

>> Goodwill Hawaii: Call Virginia Lord at 836-0313, ext. 1028, or email VLord@higoodwill.org.

>> Hawaii Tax Help & Financial Empowerment Solutions: Sign up to volunteer at hawaiitaxhelp.org or email Susan at stamanaha@hawaiitaxhelp.org.

The call is going out now for volunteers because they must be trained ahead of time.

Early next year, as tax season arrives, information for people who need help preparing their taxes will be publicized. The focus is on helping people with low to moderate incomes, including senior citizens, people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language, the IRS said.

Auwe

Feral cats are fouling the flower garden I worked so hard to grow and stalking and killing birds in my yard. It’s not right that packs of cats roam freely, killing birds and fouling lawns. — A reader

Mahalo

On a recent walking tour of Chinatown with the Hawaii Heritage Center, I unknowingly dropped my coin purse, which contained my driver’s license, credit cards, cash and more. A fine man contacted me only hours later and returned it intact. He refused a reward, saying he hoped someone would do the same for him in such a situation. Thank you, Brian, for your honesty and decency. You were a blessing in my life, and I will be forever grateful. — Sarah Hertz, Illinois visitor

