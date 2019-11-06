comscore Lee Cataluna: Dishing out some political action with your Zip Pac | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Dishing out some political action with your Zip Pac

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Zippy’s is one of the most apolitical, noncontroversial, everyone-has-a-place-at-the-table businesses in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
TMT law enforcement costs jump to $11M, almost half spent by Hawaii County

Scroll Up