comscore New Hawaiian Haneda tickets on sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New Hawaiian Haneda tickets on sale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines said Tuesday it has begun selling tickets for a third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Airbnb agrees to provide host records to state

Scroll Up