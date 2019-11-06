New Hawaiian Haneda tickets on sale

Hawaiian Airlines said Tuesday it has begun selling tickets for a third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Hawaii. The new daily service from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Haneda begins on March 28, several months ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The airline received U.S. Department of Transportation approval this summer for the new slot. Starting with the inaugural flight on March 28, HA863 will depart Honolulu at 12:35 p.m., with an estimated 5:15 p.m. arrival at Haneda the following day. The return flight, HA864, will depart Haneda at 8:15 p.m. and arrive in Honolulu at 8:10 a.m. the same day.

ON THE MOVE

Bank of Hawaii has announced that Eric Ferguson is the bank’s new senior vice president and senior customer profitability manager in the Business Planning and Strategy Department. He has 30 years of extensive experience in global banking and finance, including recently having served as chief financial officer and human resources director of Optolum Inc. in Tempe, Ariz., and was president and chief executive officer of Synapse Consulting LLC. Ferguson has more than 15 years of collective banking background while serving in a variety of leadership roles at Bank of America in Arizona, Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, Discover Card in Scotland and First of America Bank in Michigan.

Locations has announced that Jason Lazzerini has been appointed as its president and chief executive officer, as of Oct. 14. He was recently senior vice president as well as director of home loans at American Savings Bank. Prior to that, Lazzerini served in various executive roles at American Savings Bank, including in the Business Banking, Investment Services and Learning and Development divisions. He also worked in leadership roles at US Bancorp, Deutsche Bank and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii has named Dr. Elliot Kalauawa, chief medical officer of Waikiki Health, as the “Physician of the Year.” He was recognized and honored last month at HAH’s 2019 Awards and Scholarship Gala at Koolau Ballrooms in Kaneohe. Kalauawa has served the patients at Waikiki Health since 1986 and was one of the early Native Hawaiian physicians. He currently oversees Primary Medical Care services at Waikiki Health.