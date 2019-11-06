comscore Settlement reached in deadly Marco Polo fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Settlement reached in deadly Marco Polo fire

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:54 p.m.

A confidential settlement has been reached in the 2017 deadly Marco Polo high-rise fire, but even the parties involved in a settlement conference Tuesday did not know how much each individual insurance company and other defendants will have to pay. Read more

