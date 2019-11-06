comscore Rainbow Wahine take season opener with strong finish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine take season opener with strong finish

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii closed strong to open well. The Rainbow Wahine basketball team beat San Diego State 61-58 as forward Amy Atwell scored her team’s last seven points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left Tuesday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up