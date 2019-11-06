Rainbow Wahine take season opener with strong finish

Hawaii closed strong to open well. The Rainbow Wahine basketball team beat San Diego State 61-58 as forward Amy Atwell scored her team’s last seven points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left Tuesday night. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team beat San Diego State 61-58 as forward Amy Atwell scored her team’s last seven points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left Tuesday night.

A gathering of 391 was on hand to see the Wahine win their season opener for the first time in four years. Aztecs guard Sophia Ramos’ right-corner 3-pointer was defended well and it caromed off the back iron at the buzzer.

“To kind of grit this game out against a very good San Diego State team, at home, I couldn’t be more proud. It just shows us as a coaching staff where we can go,” eighth-year coach Laura Beeman said.

UH lost 58-57 at SDSU in the second game last season when a layup rimmed out at the buzzer. UH would close strong late in 2018-19 to finish runner-up in the Big West (10-6, 15-17 overall) and appear in the conference championship game.

“I think we’ve learned a lot, from the start of last season, in those close matches what it takes to close out games,” said Atwell, a fourth-year junior. “Since I’ve been here and a lot of us have been here, it was our first season-opening win. That was all the more motivation to get them back for last year.”

Atwell recorded her first career double-double, 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Junior center Lauren Rewers compiled her second, 16 and 10, with three blocks.

After UH led by two at halftime, the Mountain West team, 14-18 a year ago, took its first lead at 42-40 late in the third quarter. Julissa Tago tied it on a reverse layup and the 6-foot-4 Rewers blocked the 5-9 sophomore Ramos’ step-back jumper to send it into the fourth at 42-all.

Showing off an improved outside shot, Rewers hit a top-arc 3 to put the Wahine back up 47-46.

“It’s just confidence. I know I can shoot. It’s a matter of if I’m ready, I’m set, and confident in my shot,” said Rewers, who was 6-for-10.

Ramos (team-high 14 points) teed up a 3 for a 54-51 lead. True freshman Nae Nae Calhoun, starting at point guard in her official UH debut, hit a free throw to tie it at 54 with two minutes left. Calhoun had three assists and one turnover in 27 minutes.

Atwell then took over. Her drive on a give from Middap was followed by a top-arc 3 on an extended possession that Atwell gained for her team by scrambling for the offensive board. Once SDSU was forced to take fouls, she sank two at the line with 7.2 seconds left for a three-point lead.

UH does not play at home again until Nov. 22 against Texas-San Antonio. The Wahine have a two-game road trip to Loyola Marymount (Nov. 13) and Pepperdine (Nov. 15) in the interim.