Tomey trophy up for grabs

The inaugural Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy will be awarded to the winner of Saturday’s University of Hawaii-San Jose State football game at Aloha Stadium.

The bronze trophy honors Tomey, who was a head coach at both schools.

Tomey died in May at age 80 from lung cancer.

He began his head coaching career at UH in 1977 and compiled a 63-46-3 record, which was the best in the school’s intercollegiate history at that time. He was later surpassed by June Jones.

Tomey was also the winningest head coach at Arizona, where he went 95-64-4 between 1987 and 2000. After a stint as an assistant in the NFL, Tomey went 25-35 at San Jose State between 2005 and ’09.

“It’s amazing to think you could have such an impact on college football to almost be honored to this level in two different games in a season,” said UH coach Nick Rolovich, referring to his team’s season-opening win over Arizona. “That’s how special he was to all the programs, and then the people he touched.

“Again, reminding our guys, and myself, these other coaches, (that) we’re not in the position we are without the work he put in here. And some of his core values that will stay true to the game as long as we have the game of football, those are the things we want to touch on this week.

“I think the trophy is, what a tribute to a man and a coach.”

The trophy was jointly designed by San Jose State and Hawaii athletic officials Blake Sasaki and Carl Clapp with input from football coaches and athletic directors at the schools.

Tomey’s wife, Nanci, and son, Rich, are scheduled to present the trophy Saturday.

UH also has trophy games with Wyoming, the Air Force Academy and Nevada-Las Vegas.