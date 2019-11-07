ExtraFamily: Parents shop, keiki play at Noelani fair

Kids will get a chance to jump for joy in inflatable bouncers, play video games in a truck and bust out their dance moves while listening to music with headphones, in a special kids section at the Noelani School Craft & Children’s Fair. Read more

For a $25 entry fee, parents can drop off their youngsters there and head for the craft fair, featuring more than 100 vendors.

For the first time, the 30th annual event will also include everyone’s-a-winner carnival games (but no carnival rides).

“It’s continuing to grow every year. We have a faithful following,” said event chairwoman Chenoa Diehm. “It’s rain or shine and it’s Manoa, so it’s likely going to rain.”

The craft fair will showcase handcrafted and commercial products, including flavored salts, T-shirts, jewelry, plants, dish towels, pillow cases and aromatherapy products.

“It’s relevant for every kind of shopper,” Diehm said.

Top food items are the famous Noelani shortbread cookies (sprinkles, chocolate chip and corn flake varieties), Noelani waffle dogs (banana and azuki beans are top fillings) and Mr. Carl’s famous fried rice and fried noodles. (Fun fact: Mr. Carl’s wife once taught at the school and they now have grandchildren attending.)

Since on-campus parking is limited, ride a free shuttle from Woodlawn Avenue, Lowrey Avenue and Manoa Elementary School. Tents will be set up for waiting riders.

NOELANI SCHOOL CRAFT & CHILDREN”S FAIR

>> Where: Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive

>> When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: $25

>> Info: noelanipta.org/craft-fair