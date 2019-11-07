comscore Council OKs extending workday of lifeguards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council OKs extending workday of lifeguards

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Lifeguard service on Oahu beaches will be extended to sunrise-to-sunset from the current 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. hours under a measure adopted by the Honolulu City Council Wednesday. Read more

