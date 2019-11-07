Hawaii State FCU to open 11th branch

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union posted lower net income in the third quarter but increased its loans 11.3% and announced plans to open its 11th branch later this year at the Laulani Village Shopping Center in Ewa Beach. Read more

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union posted lower net income in the third quarter but increased its loans 11.3% and announced plans to open its 11th branch later this year at the Laulani Village Shopping Center in Ewa Beach.

The 1,900 square-foot branch, which will feature interactive teller machines, will be the credit union’s third new location to open this year.

The state’s second-largest credit union, with $1.72 billion in assets, said in a financial report due out today that its earnings fell 10% to $8.4 million from $9.3 million in the year-earlier period. Loans, though, increased to $1.04 billion from $936.1 million.

Hawaii State FCU said its membership grew 6.7% in the quarter to 112,391 members from 105,342 in the third quarter of 2018.