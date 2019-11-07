comscore Hawaii State FCU to open 11th branch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii State FCU to open 11th branch

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union posted lower net income in the third quarter but increased its loans 11.3% and announced plans to open its 11th branch later this year at the Laulani Village Shopping Center in Ewa Beach. Read more

