comscore Postal clerk charged in parcel theft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Postal clerk charged in parcel theft

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

A U.S. Postal Service mail processing clerk is accused of stealing parcels that had been set aside for inspection because they were suspected of containing marijuana. Read more

Previous Story
State awarded $20M in federal funds for Ala Moana pedestrian bridge

Scroll Up