Supreme Court hears debate in Maui injection well case

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Maui County Council members who tried to stop a case involving wastewater injection wells from being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday say they still hope Maui Mayor Michael Victorino will withdraw the case before justices can come out with a ruling sometime next year. Read more

