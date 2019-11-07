comscore Woman charged in death of baby denied release | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman charged in death of baby denied release

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

A circuit judge denied a request for supervised release pending trial for a 41-year-old woman charged in the antihistamine overdose death of a 7-month-old girl at an Aliamanu home day care. Read more

