8 Days a Week: Your guide to plan the week ahead in Honolulu

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the week ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY

Tapestry, the Band: Jazz, R&B, Hawaiian and country music performed by band members Sandy Ordonez Tsujimura, Ben Pascua, Pat Ompad and Glenn ‘Rac’ Racoma, who appear weekly. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Honolulu Club. Free; free parking with validation. 386-2436

A Tribute to Etta James: Melodie Soul, Lana Kei and Smokestack perform songs popularized by James, a jazz, soul, blues and R&B singer whose career spanned five decades. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenote 808ne.ws/ EttaJames 2019

FRIDAY

USAF Band of the Pacific Papana Jazz Ensemble: An eight-piece, high energy jazz ensemble that represents the US Air Force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. 5-5:45 p.m., Centerstage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517.

“Pineapples & Pasties”: Documentary about the Honolulu Burlesque Festival, which held its eighth annual event in October. Includes Mexican food, beer and performances. Hosted by filmmaker Lymari Graciano. 5:30-10 p.m., The Arts at Secret Zone, 50 Kihapai St., Kailua. Donation requested. 808ne.ws/pasties

Soulgasm 12th Anniversary with Lady Alma: The long-running dance music party celebrates its anniversary with funk-house-soul diva Lady Alma in her Hawaii premiere, along with vintage soul band The Elevations, percussion by Eli and Jerome James, MC Zen Chambers and DJs Matt Kee, Rayne and Kentaro. 9 p.m. HB Social Club, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd. $25. soulgasmhawaii.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra: Liebert, a five-time Grammy Award nominee, combines Spanish, Mexican and World music. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/OttmarLiebert2019

SATURDAY

K. Mark Takai Walk for Hope: A 1.9 mile walk memorializing the late politician, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016. Benefiting the K. Mark Takai Foundation, supporting cancer research and providing hope for cancer patients and families. 7 a.m., Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park and K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. $25. kmarktakai.com

American Red Cross Hawaii’s “Aloha For Heroes”: Write a card of gratitude to our local service members and veterans. Dogs from the Human Animal Bond Program, which help service members, will be present. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Windward Mall. 808ne.ws/AlohaHeroes2019

Na Hoa Malama Benefit Fundraiser: The event’s theme is “The Voyage Together” and celebrates Hospice Hawaii’s 40th anniversary, with gourmet food and wine, a silent auction, and the induction of the hospice’s three 2019 Hall of Heroes honorees. Formal or evening attire recommended. 6-10 p.m., ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki. $250. 791-8075, 808ne.ws/Hospice2019

Kevin Coleman and The Flat Five Blues Band: West Coast, Chicago and Texas blues. 7:30-10 p.m. (dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m.), Medici’s, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $20-$25. 351-0901, 808ne.ws/KevinColeman2019

Donavon Frankenreiter: Singer/songwriter and former pro surfer performs with local multi-genre musician Tavana. 9 p.m., Surfer, The Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. 21+. $35-$40. 808ne.ws/DonavonFrankenreiter2019

Hippie Sabotage: Indie duo. 9 p.m., The Republik. 18+. $28-$32. 941-7469. 808ne.ws/HippieSabotage2019

SUNDAY

Diamond Head Arts & Crafts Fair 2019: Event will have 200 of Hawaii’s premier artisians. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kapiolani Community College. fb.com/DHACF.

Kupu presents the Katinas: Nonprofit service organization Kupu presents a concert with contemporary Christian music group the Katinas, made up of five brothers from American Samoa. Hawaiian singer/songwriter Henry Kapono makes a special appearance; also includes heavy pupu buffet. Proceeds support Kupu, which works with Hawaii youth, aiming to “bring life back to the people, land, and ocean while restoring the larger community.” 6-9 p.m., Ho‘okupu Center, Kewalo Basin. $150. 808ne.ws/ Katinas2019

Loretta Ables Sayre: Homegrown star vocalist and actor (“South Pacific” on Broadway) performs jazz standards, joined by pianist Jim Howard, bassist Dean Taba and drummer Darryl Pellegrini. 7 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/Loretta2019

MONDAY

Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony: Honoring service members aboard the USS Missouri. Capt. Jack Laufer, USCGR (Ret.) gives the opening address; George Howell, commanding officer of the USS Missouri, is keynote speaker. Complimentary shuttle service from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. No bags allowed. 4:30 p.m., Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor. 1-877-644-4896, ussmissouri.com

“Bohemian Rhapsody”: Chamber Music Hawaii’s Spring Wind Quintet performs Hungarian and Czech compositions. 7:30 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art. $30. 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org/tickets

TUESDAY

“Bohemian Rhapsody”: Chamber Music Hawaii performance. 7 p.m., Campbell Library, University of Hawaii-West Oahu. $30; students free with valid ID. 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org/tickets

Henry Kapono’s Artist 2 Artist Concert Series: Kapono, a Grammy Award nominee known for his contemporary Hawaiian music, is joined by singer/guitarist Alx Kawakami. 7 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/ Kapono2019

WEDNESDAY

Louis Pain and Friends: Renowned organist player from Oregon performs jazz and pop, joined by longtime playing partner Renato Caranto on sax. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch, Aloha Tower Marketplace. 599-4877, 808ne.ws/LouisPain2019

NOV. 14

Tower of Power: R&B band keeps the faith with a highly praised horn section; the band had eight Billboard Hot 100 hits during the 1970s. 8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $75-$225. 777-4890, 808ne.ws/Towerof Power2019