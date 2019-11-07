HIFF screens 200-plus films at Dole Cannery for 2019 fest
- By Star-Advertiser Staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
HIFF will screen 205 films from 31 countries during this year’s festival, today through Nov. 17.
Themes this year include spotlighting new international directors and talent, renewed dedication to youth programs, a new commitment to women in film, and showcasing films by immigrant filmmakers. All screenings at Regal Dole Cannery Theatres, Thursday through Nov. 17. Info: $12-$14, hiff.org
Highlights:
>> “Jojo Rabbit”: Maori filmmaker Taika Waititi, acclaimed for directing “Thor: Ragnarok,” directed and stars as Adolf Hitler in thos satirical World War II-era comedy,which opens the festival. 7 p.m. today, .
>> “The Australian Dream”: The award-winning documentary by Australian journalist and screenwriter Stan Grant examines racism in contemporary Australia. Grant will be at the Honolulu screenings, 8 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
>> “The Irishman”: Martin Scorsese’s film about a mob killer looking back at his life and his greatest “hits” used cutting-edge technology to “de-age” stars Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. 7 p.m. Saturday.
>> “Parasite”: Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy/thriller starts with a down-on-its-luck family scheming its way into the lives of a wealthy family. “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Screens at 8 p.m. Sunday.
>> “Just Mercy”: This year’s HIFF’s Centerpiece Presentation, from Maui-raised director Destin Daniel Cretton. Starring Michael B. Jordan (“Creed”) and Jaime Foxx (“Ray”); it’s based on the true story of Harvard-educated lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), who goes to Alabama to defend the disenfranchised — including Walter McMillian (Foxx), who is sentenced to death despite exonerating evidence. 8 p.m. Wednesday
>> 39th Annual HIFF Award Gala: Star power gathers as famed director John Woo (“Windtalkers”) receives the Lifetime Achievement Award; Elizabeth Moss (“Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men”) receives the Career Achievement Award; Randall Park (“Always Be My Maybe”) receives the Maverick Award; and screenwriter Stan Grant receives the Pacific Islanders in Communication Trailblazer Award. 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Halekulani hotel. Tickets are $500.
>> Director John Woo: This year’s “Spotlight on Hong Kong” honoree, celebrates the 30th anniversary of one of his most popular films, “The Killer.” Woo will attend HIFF’s screening of his film, 8 p.m. Nov. 16
>> “Weathering With You”: HIFF’s Closing Night Presentation is a story of young love bridged by fantastical and cosmic means. It’s the highly anticipated followup to Japanese manga artist Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 hit, “Your Name,” which HIFF screened in 2017. 7 p.m. Nov. 17