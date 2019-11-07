comscore Koa Gallery at Kapiolani Community College reopens with retrospective | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Koa Gallery at Kapiolani Community College reopens with retrospective

  • By MaryAnne Long, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nestled in a courtyard on the Kapiolani Community College campus near Diamond Head, Koa Gallery provides an intimate setting to showcase the artwork of students, educators and staff, as well as the broader community. Read more

