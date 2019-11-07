comscore Playwright explores queer experience in ‘Fa‘alavelave: The Interruption’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Playwright explores queer experience in ‘Fa‘alavelave: The Interruption’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In “Fa‘alavelave: The Interruption,” two women in a same-sex partnership must deal with relatives who don’t understand their relationship. Read more

Previous Story
To Do: Ryan Hamilton, Scott Janusch, Jo Koy and more

Scroll Up