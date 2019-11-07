To Do: Janet Jackson, Jo Koy, ‘Rent,’ The Raconteurs

More details about select events taking place in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

NOV. 15-17

Pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck andopera stars Quinn Kelsey and Pene Pati top ANA Honolulu Music Week’s three days of concerts in Honolulu.

$5-$100 / hnlmusicweek.org

NOV. 20-23

Janet Jackson is touring to celebrate the the 30th anniversary of her hit album “Rhythm Nation,” with three big arena shows in Honolulu.

8 p.m. Nov. 20-23 / Blaisdell Arena/ $55-$299+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

NOV. 29-30

Jo Koy fans, give thanks: After selling out 11 Blaisdell Concert Hall shows in 2017 and four at Blaisdell Arena in 2018, the funnyman is back for two nights over the Thanksgiving weekend.

8 p.m. Nov. 29-30 / Blaisdell Arena / $44-$139 VIP / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 13-15

Ballet Hawaii’s lovely, Hawaii-themed production of “The Nutcracker” returns. Christmas wouldn’t be the same without it.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $40-$125 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 24-29

Broadway returns to Hawaii with eight stagings of “Rent,” the musical about artists struggling to make a life in New York City.

Various times / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $50-$80 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Raucous rockers The Raconteurs (with Jack White) drop in on The Republik for two shows. 8 p.m. Dec. 12-13, The Republik, $52.50, bampproject.com or 941-7469

>> Pre-eminent folk-pop group The Kingston Trio pays tribute to 60 years of music. 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Hawaii Theatre, $39-$60; $150 VIP, ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506