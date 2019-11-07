comscore Vulcans ranked ninth in first NCAA poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vulcans ranked ninth in first NCAA poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team was ranked ninth in the first official NCAA Division II West Regional Volleyball poll released on Wednesday. Read more

