Vulcans ranked ninth in first NCAA poll
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team was ranked ninth in the first official NCAA Division II West Regional Volleyball poll released on Wednesday.
The Vulcans (18-6, 13-3 PacWest) are third in the PacWest standings. Azusa Pacific (19-4, 13-2), the league leader, also was ranked, coming in 10th. PacWest co-leader Chaminade (19-4, 13-2) was not ranked.
Sharks sweep Silverswords
Perla Escobar hammered down a match-high 15 kills, leading Hawaii Pacific to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 win over Chaminade on Wednesday.
The Sharks’ win pulls the teams into a second-place tie in the standings at 13-3. HPU improved to 17-7 overall, while Chaminade fell to 19-5. Both teams trail league leader Azusa Pacific by a half game.