Vulcans ranked ninth in first NCAA poll

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team was ranked ninth in the first official NCAA Division II West Regional Volleyball poll released on Wednesday. Read more

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team was ranked ninth in the first official NCAA Division II West Regional Volleyball poll released on Wednesday.

The Vulcans (18-6, 13-3 PacWest) are third in the PacWest standings. Azusa Pacific (19-4, 13-2), the league leader, also was ranked, coming in 10th. PacWest co-leader Chaminade (19-4, 13-2) was not ranked.

Sharks sweep Silverswords

Perla Escobar hammered down a match-high 15 kills, leading Hawaii Pacific to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 win over Chaminade on Wednesday.

The Sharks’ win pulls the teams into a second-place tie in the standings at 13-3. HPU improved to 17-7 overall, while Chaminade fell to 19-5. Both teams trail league leader Azusa Pacific by a half game.