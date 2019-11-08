Ala Moana playground fight goes on

There is a proposal that the city partner with a nonprofit and let it build a playground on one acre of Ala Moana Regional Park. Read more

There is a proposal that the city partner with a nonprofit and let it build a playground on one acre of Ala Moana Regional Park. There are people lobbying for it, but also a lot of folks who have weighed in on the park facelift — staunchly opposed to the playground there.

Now the City Council has passed a resolution favoring an alternative site — but with four members voting “yes, with reservations.” The mayor has chimed in, calling the conflict “ludicrous.”

So … is the thing a go, or no? The fight’s not over.

Women take on the big waves

Early next month, when the opening ceremony for 2019’s The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational gets underway, four women surfers will stand among the 32 invitees, marking the first time that women have advanced beyond alternate status.

While the event’s holding period stretches from December to February, since its inception in 1984, the competition at Waimea Bay has been held only nine times. Should the waves call the 10th event — consistent surf heights must be at least 20 feet — Keala Kennelly, Paige Alms, Emi Erickson and Andrea Moller could be in the running. Good luck, big-wave surfers.