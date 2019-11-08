comscore Hawaii Sierra Club sues state Health Department over Red Hill permit process | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Sierra Club sues state Health Department over Red Hill permit process

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:31 p.m.

The Hawaii Sierra Club has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Department of Health’s ability to automatically approve a permit for the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility if the state agency hasn’t made a decision on the application by Nov. 19. Read more

