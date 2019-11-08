Hawaiian Telcom helps Cincinnati Bell

Regional telephone company Cincinnati Bell posted a narrower third-quarter loss, but revenue was lower despite a boost from subsidiary Hawaiian Telcom. Read more

Regional telephone company Cincinnati Bell posted a narrower third-quarter loss, but revenue was lower despite a boost from subsidiary Hawaiian Telcom.

The Ohio-based company reported Thursday that it lost $13.6 million compared with a loss of $17.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue slipped 1% to $382.5 million from $386.7 million.

Hawaiian Telcom, which was acquired by Cincinnati Bell for $650 million on July 2, 2018, generated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $25 million, an increase of 13% over the previous year, and revenue of $78 million, or about 20% of the parent company’s overall revenue.

Cincinnati Bell’s stock jumped 7.1%, or 37 cents, to $5.57 after the results were announced. Its shares are down 28.4% this year.

>> John Coleman recently was awarded the Excellence in Program Quality Award from Toastmasters International, a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that helps individuals become more effective leaders and communicators, for his work as program quality director in Hawaii from 2018-2019. His responsibilities included overseeing all aspects of training and education within District 49 Toastmasters, which has more than 60 clubs in Hawaii. Currently, Coleman is serving as district director, a top position in the state, for District 49 Toastmasters.