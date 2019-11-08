Kokua Line: Property tax break rising for owner-occupants who held Oahu home exemption as of Sept. 30

Q uestion : Is the home exemption going up? Is it too late to file for it? Also, if I inherit property that I am living in, can I keep the exemption of the person who dies, if they have one? Read more

Question: Is the home exemption going up? Is it too late to file for it? Also, if I inherit property that I am living in, can I keep the exemption of the person who dies, if they have one?

Answer: To answer your first question: Yes, beginning with tax year 2020-2021, the home exemption will rise to $100,000 for Oahu owner-­occupants under age 65 and to $140,000 for those 65 and older, according to the city’s Real Property Assessment Division. This means that either $100,000 or $140,000 will be deducted from the assessed value of the residential property, and the owner-occupant will be taxed on the balance.

The increase is from $80,000 and $120,000, respectively.

An owner-occupant who already held a home exemption didn’t need to reapply to qualify for the increased value. Once granted, this exemption continues annually and rises automatically with the holder’s age (as long as the person’s date of birth is on file with the city) or because of increases approved by the city.

To answer the second question: If you are entitled to but never sought the exemption, it’s not too late to claim it — but you have missed the Sept. 30 deadline for it to apply to your 2020-2021 property taxes. The law requires that the exemption be sought by Sept. 30 preceding the tax year for which it is claimed. So you can apply now, but your exemption would take effect with the 2021-2022 tax year. Find details on the application at 808ne.ws/exform or apply online at realpropertyhonolulu.com.

As to the last question, no, this exemption is not handed down; a property’s new owner-occupant must apply. You didn’t say whether ownership had officially transferred to you. The city does cross-check property tax records against death records, which helps ensure that home exemptions expire with their owners.

Also, we emphasize that this exemption is reserved for Oahu residents who live in the home they own; it doesn’t apply to property rented out to others.

Q: For the age-related increase, is the deadline also Sept. 30?

A: No, the age requirement comports with the city’s tax year, which is July 1 to June 30. So for the automatic increase, an homeowner-occupant who already holds an exemption must turn 65 by June 30 preceding the tax year for which the exemption is claimed, and their birth date must be on file with the city.

Q: With all the changes for the driver’s license I want to double-check: Can you still bring in a doctor’s clearance in lieu of the eye test?

A: Yes. A driver who brings in a vision certificate issued by their doctor within the last six months can skip the eye exam when renewing their license, according to the city.

Auwe

On Sept 6 I was ushering at Paliku Theater for “Children of Eden,” and my necklace clasp broke, causing my gold dolphin to drop off. Unfortunately, the person who found it did not turn it in to lost and found. It was a 50th-anniversary gift from my husband 10 years ago, so quite a treasure to me. I hope the person who found it will be honest and turn it in at the theater or contact Kokua Line. — Nancy

Auwe

People go too far on those apps sometimes, pointing out “suspicious” things in the neighborhood without any evidence. — Logging out

Mahalo

While at Pearlridge Mall on Nov. 1, I used the First Hawaiian Bank ATM. I was preoccupied with papers that fell out of my wallet and with my grandchildren. I didn’t even realize that I forgot my bank card after the transaction. Later that day I got a call that an honest, kind person had turned the card in to FHB. This 71-year old senior citizen is grateful and thankful to this person. Mahalo to you, and have a happy and safe holiday season. — Cindy

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.