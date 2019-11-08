comscore Rearview Mirror: Corboy took circuitous route before founding Hawaiian Eye Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Corboy took circuitous route before founding Hawaiian Eye Center

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Dr. John Corboy has had an interesting life. He witnessed martial law in Hawaii during World War II, went to Saint Louis School after being kicked out of Punahou School, and founded Hawaii’s largest ophthalmology practice. Read more

