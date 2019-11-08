comscore Suspects arrested in robbery that left senior victim in coma | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Suspects arrested in robbery that left senior victim in coma

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

Honolulu police arrested a man and a woman wanted in connection with a robbery at Ala Moana Center in September that left the victim in a coma, when the couple showed up for an appointment with the man’s probation officer. Read more

