Interim coach Chris Gerlufsen leads Hawaii basketball team into season opener

In a meeting that was part inspirational, part promotional, the Hawaii basketball team decided on this slogan: No excuses. Read more

That will the theme when the Rainbow Warriors begin their season against Florida A&M in tonight’s opening round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. The preceding game between South Dakota and Pacific begins at 4:30 p.m.

The ’Bows enter their 100th season at less than 100%. Preseason injuries and circumstances often left the ’Bows with barely enough available players for two practice teams.

On Tuesday, head coach Eran Ganot told his assistant coaches and then his players that he was taking a medical leave of absence. Ganot is expected to miss the entire four-day tournament. Assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen, who was hired during the Labor Day weekend as Adam Jacobsen’s replacement, is serving as UH’s interim head coach.

Gerlufsen, who has 22 years of coaching experience, said the ’Bows are ready after 30 fall practices.

“This is why you play, this is why you coach,” Gerlufsen said. “It doesn’t matter if we have five guys, six guys, seven guys, or if five coaches are missing. The one thing I know, when the ball goes up, someone is going to win, someone is going to lose. We want to be on the right side. That’s how we look at it.”

Florida A&M has it own problems. Ifeanyi Umezurike, a 6-foot-9 center, is recovering from knee surgery this past summer. Jamir Williams, a 6-4 guard, has an Achilles issue. Dexter Smith did not play in the Rattlers’ loss to USC on Tuesday.

“What we’re dealing with now more than anything is injuries,” FAMU head coach Robert McCullum said. “Prior to a week ago, we only had six healthy scholarship guys. Right now, two (Umezurike and Williams) of our top eight guys are not playing. We felt coming into the season, overall depth would be a strength of ours, especially in the backcourt. It hasn’t really materialized.”

The Rattlers trailed USC 24-23 at the intermission before the Trojans raced away to a 77-48 victory.

McCullum said he expects the Rattlers to be at full strength next month.

FAMU is facing an evolving UH team. Last year, the ’Bows set a school record for 3-pointers. The ’Bows are hopeful that guards Drew Buggs and Eddie Stansberry and wing Samuta Avea will provide outside production. Buggs said he spent the offseason launching at least 200 catch-and-jump 3s every day. Avea, a junior, is counted on to parlay his athletic skills into points.

“Samuta will have to take a step, for sure,” Gerlufsen said. “He’s had a really good preseason. He’s still young in his development.”

Gerlufsen shares Ganot’s preference for a quick-passing offense, with cuts and layered screens. But with most of the depth in the frontcourt, there might be more double-post lineups. Zigmars Raimo, a 6-9 senior, played mostly in the post last season. Raimo is expected to slide to the 4, opening the way for Dawson Carper, Mate Colina and Bernardo da Silva to roam the baseline. Da Silva is 6-9 with a 86-inch wingspan.

“Dawson and Mate are two traditional 5 men,” Gerlufsen said. “And then you have Bernardo. The way the game is evolving, that’s what centers look like in the NBA — long, rangy mobile guys. It’s a good counter-balance to have with these guys.”

There have been some ailments that have thinned the backcourt this week. Jessiya Villa and Kameron Ng, both of whom are former state players of the year, are expected to be in the guard rotation.

“We need to put our best foot forward and get after it,” Gerlufsen said. “It’s go time.”