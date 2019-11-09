comscore Editorial: Home for Waianae homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Home for Waianae homeless

Waianae’s houseless dwellers took an important step toward permanence, announcing they are in escrow to buy a 20-acre property inland, in hopes of moving there to establish a “kauhale,” or homestead, for up to 250 people. Read more

