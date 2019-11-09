comscore Sunday anti-TMT convoy from Kapolei to Kualoa could disrupt traffic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sunday anti-TMT convoy from Kapolei to Kualoa could disrupt traffic

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

The city has granted a permit for a large gathering at Kualoa Regional Park Sunday for the loose-knit group Kia‘i Convoy that wants to bring more public awareness to the conflict at Mauna Kea and other recent “aloha aina” issues. Read more

