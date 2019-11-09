Man held in death of alleged trespasser in Kalihi

The alleged gunman is listed as one of the homeowners of the Kula Kolea Drive residence. Read more

A 50-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a teenage boy — part of a group of apparent intruders — just outside Kalihi Valley Homes late Thursday night, the second fatal shooting in or near the housing project in less than a month.

Attorney Michael Green, who received a request from an area lawmaker to represent the alleged gunman, said that initial information he received indicates three or four males repeatedly climbed or jumped over a fence between Kalihi Valley Homes and the man’s property on Kula Kolea Drive.

Green said police responded earlier in the night and told the males to leave. When officers left, the males returned a third time, according to Green.

“They were clearly trespassing,” said Green, who had not been formally retained as the alleged gunman’s attorney as of Friday evening.

Police returned to the property, responding to a suspicious circumstances call at 2401 Kula Kolea Drive at about 11 p.m. Responding officers determined that the man shot multiple times at a group of males in his yard.

The alleged gunman is listed as one of the homeowners of the Kula Kolea Drive residence.

The teen, age 15 or 16, was found at an address on Kalena Drive, in Kalihi Valley Homes, a short distance from the suspected shooter’s home, by Emergency Medical Services personnel responding to a call shortly after 11 p.m.

He had a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Positive identification is pending.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m., police arrested the alleged gunman at or near 2401 Kula Kolea Drive on suspicion of first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatal shooting at or near the public housing complex in less than four weeks.

“We are working with police. We’re trying to find out what happened,” said Sarah Beamer, compliance specialist of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, the state agency that manages Kalihi Valley Homes.

Hakim Ouansafi, executive director of the authority, could not be reached for comment.

Last month, an Oahu grand jury indicted 24-year-old Leri Robert on charges of second-degree murder in the Oct. 14 shooting death of 20-year-old Kerry Lewi at Kalihi Valley Homes.

Lewi died from a gunshot wound to the torso after Robert allegedly shot him near 2336 Kalaunu St. Police said the two men were acquaintances.

Robert is slated to go to trial in January and remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Ikaika Hussey, a member of the Kalihi Valley Neighborhood Board, said board members will likely discuss the recent shootings at a 7 p.m. board meeting on Wednesday at the Kaewai Elementary School cafeteria.