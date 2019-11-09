comscore Man held in death of alleged trespasser in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man held in death of alleged trespasser in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

The alleged gunman is listed as one of the homeowners of the Kula Kolea Drive residence. Read more

Previous Story
Hundreds of moviegoers evacuated from Ward theaters

Scroll Up