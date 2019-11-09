Maui home prices, sales diverged in October
By Andrew Gomes
-
Today
- Updated 10:22 p.m.
General sale prices for homes on Maui in October didn’t stray much from where they were a year ago, according to new data from the Realtors Association of Maui.
The median sale price for single-family homes on the Valley Isle slipped 6% to $732,000 last month from $774,223 a year earlier.
Maui condominiums sold for a median $515,800 in October, up 3% from $500,000 in the same month last year.
The median is a point at which half the homes sold for a higher price and half for a lower price.
Sales volumes moved in opposite directions compared with median prices last month on Maui, rising for single-family homes and dipping for condos.
There were 104 Maui single-family home sales last month, up 18% from 88 sales a year earlier. Condo sales slipped 2% to 132 from 134 in the same period.
The Realtors Association of Maui includes sales of new and previously owned homes in its tally.