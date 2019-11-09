Maui home prices, sales diverged in October

General sale prices for homes on Maui in October didn’t stray much from where they were a year ago, according to new data from the Realtors Association of Maui. Read more

General sale prices for homes on Maui in October didn’t stray much from where they were a year ago, according to new data from the Realtors Association of Maui.

The median sale price for single-family homes on the Valley Isle slipped 6% to $732,000 last month from $774,223 a year earlier.

Maui condominiums sold for a median $515,800 in October, up 3% from $500,000 in the same month last year.

The median is a point at which half the homes sold for a higher price and half for a lower price.

Sales volumes moved in opposite directions compared with median prices last month on Maui, rising for single-family homes and dipping for condos.

There were 104 Maui single-family home sales last month, up 18% from 88 sales a year earlier. Condo sales slipped 2% to 132 from 134 in the same period.

The Realtors Association of Maui includes sales of new and previously owned homes in its tally.

—

HOME SALES

The number of homes sold on Maui in October with the median price and percentage change from the same month last year.

HOMES

Sales | Median Price

2019: 104 | $732,000

2018: 88 | $774,223

Change: 18.2% | -5.5%

CONDOS

Sales | Median Price

2019: 132 | $515,000

2018: 134 | $500,000

Change: -1.5% | 3.2%