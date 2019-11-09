comscore Maui home prices, sales diverged in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui home prices, sales diverged in October

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

General sale prices for homes on Maui in October didn’t stray much from where they were a year ago, according to new data from the Realtors Association of Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Hundreds of moviegoers evacuated from Ward theaters

Scroll Up