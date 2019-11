Avalon Group has announced the following:

>> Michael Saines has been named the new chief financial officer. He has 24 years experience in risk management, derivatives trading and investment finance and has held senior positions at Toji Trading Group, Merrill Lynch Japan, Citadel and Evolution Investment Advisors. He previously served as a senior analyst at Form Partners.

>> Stacy Philippou has been named vice president of property management. Over the years, she has been promoted several times in the property management division. Prior to coming back to Hawaii, where she was born and raised, Philippou served in the program and project management in the technology sector at Intuit, a Quickbooks’ developer.