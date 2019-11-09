comscore Pedestrian, 57, hit by pickup truck in rare fatal traffic accident on Lanai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pedestrian, 57, hit by pickup truck in rare fatal traffic accident on Lanai

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

The island has no traffic light and only 30 miles of paved roadways. Read more

