Sen. Laura Thielen won't seek reelection
Hawaii News

Sen. Laura Thielen won’t seek reelection

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State Sen. Laura Thielen has decided not to run for reelection to her seat representing Waimanalo, Kailua and Hawaii Kai. She will finish out her term in November 2020. Read more

