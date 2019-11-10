comscore Maui man charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run in Kihei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Maui man charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run in Kihei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 27-year-old Kihei man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run early last year in Kihei, Maui police said. Read more

